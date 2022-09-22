The Red Elves once ruled a vast forest region known as the Eltraeth Dominion, one of the oldest expansions of the Inyárin empire.

After the discovery of Cinder, a war broke out between the Red Elves and the Cinder Dwarves over access to the material.

The war ended (according to elf histories) with the detonation of a magical bomb in the elf capital which spread a mushroom cloud of cinder fallout for thousands of miles, killing all plantlife and reducing the Eltraeth Dominion to the The Howling Badlands

The Eltraeth Elves now sail the irradiated sands of the badlands harnessing lightning to power their crumbled empire.