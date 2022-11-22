Welcome to the Legendkeeper version of the Icarus Games GM Bible.

This Notebook is the result of years of tweaking and changes based on my personal experience using Legendkeeper to plan and manage my TTRPG campaigns.

It should serve as a great starting point to help you manage your campaign notes cleanly and efficiently.

It's not perfect, and won't work for everyone, but it should help you think about what's important information in your game and how best to organize your world.

Throughout this notebook I've tried to include templates where possible and plenty of examples for you to use as a starting point. The GM Bible is built around D&D 5e and Pathfinder 2e, but with some tweaks it could be adapted to fit any system.

If you enjoy this project and would like to support me, please take a look at my Patreon.

Much love

Anto

