Monster Adjustments

Elite Adjustment

Rule Details

  • Add 2 to AC, attack bonus, DCs, saves, Perception, and skills.

  • Add 2 to damage for Strikes and offensive abilities, or 4 for abilities that can be used only a limited number of times.

  • Increase HP using this table:

Starting Level

HP Increase

1 or lower

10

2-4

15

5-19

20

20+

30


Weak Adjustment

Rule Details

  • Subtract 2 from AC, attack bonus, DCs, saves, Perception, and skills.

  • Subtract 2 from damage for Strikes and offensive abilities, or 4 for abilities that can be used only a limited number of times.

  • Decrease HP using this table:

Starting Level

HP Decrease

1-2

  • 10

3-5

  • 15

6-20

  • 20

21+

  • 30