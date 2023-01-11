Monster Adjustments
Elite Adjustment
Add 2 to AC, attack bonus, DCs, saves, Perception, and skills.
Add 2 to damage for Strikes and offensive abilities, or 4 for abilities that can be used only a limited number of times.
Increase HP using this table:
Starting Level
HP Increase
1 or lower
10
2-4
15
5-19
20
20+
30
Weak Adjustment
Subtract 2 from AC, attack bonus, DCs, saves, Perception, and skills.
Subtract 2 from damage for Strikes and offensive abilities, or 4 for abilities that can be used only a limited number of times.
Decrease HP using this table:
Starting Level
HP Decrease
1-2
3-5
6-20
21+