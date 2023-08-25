On the Divinity of Nature Spirits

Are people actually getting whisked off to the spirit realm to talk with nature deities that provide cryptic advice? Maybe! That’s entirely up to you. If you want to run a comparatively “grounded” campaign (or at least… a grounded campaign in which alchemy and giants are real), you can always provide alternative explanations for the phenomenon. Perhaps lowlanders are predisposed to suffer hallucinations, or maybe there is a true God, but He can only communicate with mortals by sending bestial emissaries. Alternatively, perhaps the spirits are real, but they aren’t divine. They’re just weird creatures communicating from some parallel reality.

The decision should come down to the role of faith in your campaign. Are Gods pulling strings to influence the events of your adventure? Or is religion just a cultural system that binds societies in common practice? Are deities akin to magic, or do they exist wholly separate from the arcane laws and principles of your world?