Ahoy ya @West Marches Player ! Commodore Tyler here to christen the maiden voyage of the Dark Caribbean West Marches Campaign. If you aren't signed up for a game, or you're new, scroll up to see how to join and create a game. The year is 1715…and a dark year it has been for these once warm waters. What all pirates already know:

  • The Spanish and English are in a constant state of war! The battle for the Greater Antilles rages on with no end in sight. Both sides are recruiting privateers. They pay in advance…

  • Port royal has been destroyed in an earthquake thousand are killed, more are homeless…

  • To the west mysterious ruins are discovered on the Yucatan. Scholars mount an expedition, but none return…alive.

  • Nassau has been SACKED! "The Republic of Pirate" has been established. This is the region’s first true democracy.

  • The dead walk again! Rising from the grave and sea. At first only a few, but then hordes soon follow.

  • The remnants of the destroyed undead are found to have physiological and psychedelic properties. They call it ASH. A black market has developed around its consumption. Tortuga naturally becomes the epicenter.

  • Meanwhile religious fanatics have takin over the Old Stone Church in Havana. An occult influence is speculated.

  • "The Abyss" opens south of Jamaica! The ocean now falls into the darkness of a 6-mile-loong fissure. The climate has shifted, the sky permanently darkened. Storms rage and a foul mist is omnipresent…

Welcome…To the Dark Caribbean. It is now the Winter of 1715 Word in the taverns has spread quickly:

  • A Spanish treasure fleet has shipwrecked off the coast of Florida. Nations and pirates are now on the hunt!

The calendar of events can always been found in LegendKeeper: https://www.legendkeeper.com/app/clvphop4f2elj0jmo5p4x3sk7 Enjoy your games this week, if any pirate wishes to post a session report inside of legend keeper let me know and I'll give you access. Signed Commodore Tyler

 

