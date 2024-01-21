Ahoy ya @West Marches Player ! Commodore Tyler here to christen the maiden voyage of the Dark Caribbean West Marches Campaign. If you aren't signed up for a game, or you're new, scroll up to see how to join and create a game. The year is 1715…and a dark year it has been for these once warm waters. What all pirates already know:

The Spanish and English are in a constant state of war! The battle for the Greater Antilles rages on with no end in sight. Both sides are recruiting privateers. They pay in advance…

Port royal has been destroyed in an earthquake thousand are killed, more are homeless…

To the west mysterious ruins are discovered on the Yucatan. Scholars mount an expedition, but none return…alive.

Nassau has been SACKED! "The Republic of Pirate" has been established. This is the region’s first true democracy.

The dead walk again! Rising from the grave and sea. At first only a few, but then hordes soon follow.

The remnants of the destroyed undead are found to have physiological and psychedelic properties. They call it ASH. A black market has developed around its consumption. Tortuga naturally becomes the epicenter.

Meanwhile religious fanatics have takin over the Old Stone Church in Havana. An occult influence is speculated.

"The Abyss" opens south of Jamaica! The ocean now falls into the darkness of a 6-mile-loong fissure. The climate has shifted, the sky permanently darkened. Storms rage and a foul mist is omnipresent…

Welcome…To the Dark Caribbean. It is now the Winter of 1715 Word in the taverns has spread quickly:

A Spanish treasure fleet has shipwrecked off the coast of Florida. Nations and pirates are now on the hunt!

The calendar of events can always been found in LegendKeeper: https://www.legendkeeper.com/app/clvphop4f2elj0jmo5p4x3sk7