Vessel Name La Mulata Type Sloop Captain Number One Current HP 30 Cargo Slot 1 Cargo Slot 2 Upgrades extra cannons, improved sails, HP 40.

Ship's Log

Spring 1715

First Officer's Log: Fancy Pants captain was killed by pirates. I now take comand and will do my utmost best to clean these waters its rot. Starting by The Forgotten Darling (Sloop) and Carrion Gull (Sloop)