TDC Season

Ships Log

Winter 1715

The Forgotten Darling was abandoned at Bonefish Bay on the south side of New Providence Island after its crew was killed by an undead crocodile, until the crew of The Soggy Walrus claimed it and returned it to Nassau under the captaincy of Marja "Hook" Pepir

Spring 1715

USed to capture The Guillotine (Brigantine), Bart "Bones" Bernard (RedBush) became new captain, repaired this mission.

Used during June 14/GM Begginer/ After Blackbeard Treasure could have NPC crewmembers

Made a terrible foe, La Mulata[Sloop]

