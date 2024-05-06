Vessel Name
The Forgotten Darling
Type
Sloop
Captain
Current HP
30
Cargo Slot 1
Cargo Slot 2
Upgrades
Ship's Log
TDC Season
Ships Log
Winter 1715
The Forgotten Darling was abandoned at Bonefish Bay on the south side of New Providence Island after its crew was killed by an undead crocodile, until the crew of The Soggy Walrus claimed it and returned it to Nassau under the captaincy of Marja "Hook" Pepir
Spring 1715
USed to capture The Guillotine (Brigantine), Bart "Bones" Bernard (RedBush) became new captain, repaired this mission.
Used during June 14/GM Begginer/ After Blackbeard Treasure could have NPC crewmembers
Summer 1715
Fall 1715
Winter 1716
Spring 1716
Summer 1716
Fall 1716
Winter 1717
Spring 1717
Summer 1717
Fall 1717
Winter 1718
Spring 1718
Summer 1718
Fall 1718
Winter 1719