Crew

• fatherj_usa - Fatherj | Hein “Chumbucket” Swathath

• dantefaustus Dante | Ezekiel "The Brick" Spivack

• redbush - Redbush | Bart "Bones" Bernard

Location

NPCs

Summary

RUMOR:

An ancient map said to lead to Blackbeard’s hidden treasure, has resurfaced. Some say the map is cursed and brings misfortune to those who seek its secrets.

REALITY:

A French spy got into Blackbeard's ship and stole the location of a Mesoan Relic that could shift the balance of power in the Caribbean.

The spy was captured by British privateers that made a stop in Tortuga for supplies before going to a safe place to careen their ship.

The Game

The PCs got to Tortuga by different means and joined forces because they were all after the same rumor. 3 PCs, 2 Ships.

Got the information about the privateer La Mulata[Sloop], got extra crew from the select picking of stranded seamen, and went looking for the careening site.

PROBLEM: got to the docks and one of the ships had been stolen and was leaving Tortuga Bay. Chased it, fought it, boarded it, and recovered it.

Found the privateer in the sand and people working on it. Decided on a land approach during the night.

Snuck into camp, killed leader, rescued agonizing French (gangrened wound probably dead) spy, and got lost into the night again. During this process they created a monster, Number One.

Ended voyage in Nassau Town Green - catching up with the stolen ship.

Big Red Cross - Naval Combat

Blue - Two ships sail together.

Purple - Land expedition

Small Red Cross - Lands squirmish.

Conclusion

They got a map, a clue, and some money from the secret documents they were able to steal from the privateer leader's tent.

The Video

Extra - NPCs

Pierre - French soldier, good shot and better hand with a sword, on land, on the sea not so good. Could be on Carrion Gull (Sloop) or The Forgotten Darling (Sloop)

Dutch - sailmaker, wood with the knife, and boarding axe.

Despite his grizzled appearance and tough demeanor, "Dutch" is a softy for a sad tale.

Could be on Carrion Gull (Sloop) or The Forgotten Darling (Sloop)

Gonzalez - Spanish pilot, will get your ship skill up by 1 except against Spanish

Could be on Carrion Gull (Sloop) or The Forgotten Darling (Sloop)

Player Notes

Ships have been burning in Tortuga

Hein- Father J

Zeke- Dante

Bart- Redbush

Rumors started about the maps from a Spanish ship from a French spy.

The ship that has information on the map left yesterday we have taken on some crew to help us with sailing both sloops Bart takes Pedro and Manuel and the solider.

After we get the new crew members the The Forgotten Darling (Sloop) ship is sailing off without us!

We chase after them! After some rounds of combat, we board them!

A necromancer raises the dead pirate we kill several of his crew and he flees.

We retake the ship and learn from the escapees that the ship La Mulata is at Crooked Island

We find the crew careening the ship, we approach with NPCs (Dead) Sean-John and Pierre with us.

As we approach the camp at night and hear screaming. An interrogation of a French person. We kill one guard and rush the interrogator and the extra guard and rescue the French man His name is Pepion. (Dead) Sean-John is lost and Pierre makes it back to the ships.

Bart's stacks of papers We're given a mysterious map. Diary/Log of the captain looking for a native relic that's very important. A letter of marque valuable a painting of a hand with red and green fingernails and a hash tattoo on it.

Everyone got 600sp don't forget to add that to your treasure chests!