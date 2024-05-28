Ezekiel "The Brick" Spivack (DanteFaustus)
embedded image

Brute

TDC Season

Character Events

Winter 1715

No Activity

Spring 1715

Sailed out of Nassau to obtain a number of items for Red Mary to deliver to Mr. Alcott on Andros Island. Took the Brigantine The Blood Moon (Brigantine) as a prize between Cuba and Andros Islandand retrieve sugar, rum and ash that was being shipped to Guadeloupe from Havana. Next sailed to Greater Exumas Island and killed Mega Swine for its' blood.

After that, the ships sailed to the wreck of the Athens Queen off the Isle of Yuma retrieving some barrels of rum from it's hold.

The crew then sailed to Guadeloupe and using The Blood Moon (Brigantine) to pretend to be merchants delivering goods, snuck into port and tried to retrieve caster oil from Governor Charles de Blénac.

After failing to retrieve the oil, they travelled to the Temple of Blood on in The Dark Yucatan and harvested some wings from vampire bats. The Back to Andros Island to drop off their items.

Became captain of the Carrion Gull (Sloop)

The British put a price on his head - June 14/GM Begginer/ After Blackbeard Treasure

Summer 1715

June 13/GM Shadymutha/Monkey See, Monkey Die

Fall 1715

Winter 1716

Spring 1716

Summer 1716

Fall 1716

Winter 1717

Spring 1717

Summer 1717

Fall 1717

Winter 1718

Spring 1718

Summer 1718

Fall 1718

Winter 1719

