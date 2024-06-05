June 10th/GM Andy/Alchemy on Alchemy

Crew

Summary

  • Sailed out of Nassau to obtain a number of items for Red Mary to deliver to Mr. Alcott on Andros Island. She will pay 1000 Silver for each item obtained.

    • Whiskey Filled Chocolates made for Anne Bonny's "establishments" in Tortuga

    • Castor Oil from Charles de Blénac's private supply(Failed to retrieve)

    • The tongue of a famous pirate hanging in a gibbit cage above Havana harbor.

    • Dirt from the grave of Father Duncan MacDonald on the Isle of Yuma

    • Blood from a pig on the Exumas Islands(retrieved)

    • The foot of a crow from the collection of the Sea Witch Skadi

    • A barrel of Rum from the Wreck of the Athens Queen (retrieved)

    • A Wing of a Vampire Bat that lives in a ruined temple in the Yucatan(retrieved)

    • Sugar refined from sugar cane harvested from a hunted plantation(retrieved)

    • Rat tails from the rats in the swamp of Black Coral Bay.

    • The head of Mike, the headless chicken

    • Blood from an initiate of the Order of Light

    • Sasafras Root from the Garden of Juan Ponco De Leon

  • Took the Brigantine The Blood Moon (Brigantine) as a prize between Cuba and Andros Islandand retrieve The sugar as well as rum and ash that was being shipped to Guadeloupe from Havana.

  • Next sailed to Greater Exumas Island and killed Mega Swine for its' blood.

  • After that, the ships sailed to the wreck of the Athens Queen off the Isle of Yuma retrieving some barrels of rum from it's hold. The ship was infested with Eldritch Eels.

  • he crew then sailed to Guadeloupe and using The Blood Moon (Brigantine) to pretend to be merchants delivering goods, snuck into port and tried to retrieve caster oil from Governor Charles de Blénac. After running into a zombie in the wine cellar and firing at it, they retreated failing to retrieve the caster oil. They did discover that Charles de Blénac is planning a Halloween Masked Ball wand will be inviting people from across the Caribbean

  • After failing to retrieve the oil, they travelled to the Temple of Blood on in The Dark Yucatan and harvested some wings from vampire bats. Then back to Andros Island to drop off their items.

  • They recovered:

  • Blood from a pig on the Exumas Islands, a barrel of Rum from the Wreck of the Athens Queen, Sugar refined from sugar cane harvested from a hunted plantation, and A Wing of a Vampire Bat that lives in a ruined temple in the Yucatan-Delivered to Mr. Alcott

  • Rum and Sugar from the captured ship-Sold

  • Fifty Doses of Refined Ash

  • 2 tusks of the Mega Swine-sold for 200 silver

Paid 4000 silver and each received two specially brewed potions

Jurre "Badness" Helmeslay (Brett-o-d) took over as captain of The Blood Moon (Brigantine) and Ezekiel "The Brick" Spivack (DanteFaustus) became captain of the Carrion Gull (Sloop)

