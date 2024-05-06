Vessel Name
The Blood Moon
Type
Brigantine
Captain
Current HP
20 of 40
Cargo Slot 1
Cargo Slot 2
Cargo Slot 3
Upgrades
Ship's Log
TDC Season
Ships Log
Winter 1715
Merchant Vessel sailing cargo around the Caribbean
Spring 1715
Sailed out of Havana with a load of Sugar, Rum and Ash bound for Guadeloupe. Damaged in storm the captured by Carrion Gull (Sloop) crew by
Found a sentient figurehead of a mermaid that is constantly talking about the treasures she has seen loudly and to anyone that will listen. Jurre "Badness" Helmeslay (Brett-o-d) gave up being captain of the Carrion Gull (Sloop)to become captain of the The Blood Moon (Brigantine).
