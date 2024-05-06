The Blood Moon (Brigantine)
Vessel Name

The Blood Moon

Type

Brigantine

Captain

Jurre "Badness" Helmeslay (Brett-o-d)

Current HP

20 of 40

Cargo Slot 1

Cargo Slot 2

Cargo Slot 3

Upgrades

Ship's Log

TDC Season

Ships Log

Winter 1715

Merchant Vessel sailing cargo around the Caribbean

Spring 1715

Sailed out of Havana with a load of Sugar, Rum and Ash bound for Guadeloupe. Damaged in storm the captured by Carrion Gull (Sloop) crew by

Found a sentient figurehead of a mermaid that is constantly talking about the treasures she has seen loudly and to anyone that will listen. Jurre "Badness" Helmeslay (Brett-o-d) gave up being captain of the Carrion Gull (Sloop)to become captain of the The Blood Moon (Brigantine).

Summer 1715

Fall 1715

Winter 1716

Spring 1716

Summer 1716

Fall 1716

Winter 1717

Spring 1717

Summer 1717

Fall 1717

Winter 1718

Spring 1718

Summer 1718

Fall 1718

Winter 1719

