Workshop of the famed Alchemist, Mr. Alcott.
He is currently looking to receive the following items from Red Mary to complete an order for her.
Whiskey Filled Chocolates made for Anne Bonny's "establishments" in Tortuga
Castor Oil from Charles de Blénac's private supply
The tongue of a famous pirate hanging in a gibbit cage above Havana harbor.
Dirt from the grave of Father Duncan MacDonald on the Isle of Yuma
Blood from a pig on the Exumas Islands
The foot of a crow from the collection of the Sea Witch Skadi
A barrel of Rum from the Wreck of the Athens Queen A Wing of a Vampire Bat that lives in a ruined temple in the Yucatan Sugar refined from sugar cane harvested from a hunted plantation
Rat tails from the rats in the swamp of Black Coral Bay.
The head of Mike, the headless chicken
Blood from an initiate of the Order of Light
Sasafras Root from the Garden of Juan Ponco De Leon