Workshop of the famed Alchemist, Mr. Alcott.

He is currently looking to receive the following items from Red Mary to complete an order for her.

Whiskey Filled Chocolates made for Anne Bonny's "establishments" in Tortuga

Castor Oil from Charles de Blénac's private supply

The tongue of a famous pirate hanging in a gibbit cage above Havana harbor.

Dirt from the grave of Father Duncan MacDonald on the Isle of Yuma

Blood from a pig on the Exumas Islands

The foot of a crow from the collection of the Sea Witch Skadi

A barrel of Rum from the Wreck of the Athens Queen

A Wing of a Vampire Bat that lives in a ruined temple in the Yucatan

Sugar refined from sugar cane harvested from a hunted plantation

Rat tails from the rats in the swamp of Black Coral Bay.

The head of Mike, the headless chicken

Blood from an initiate of the Order of Light