Mr. Alcott's Workshop

Workshop of the famed Alchemist, Mr. Alcott.

He is currently looking to receive the following items from Red Mary to complete an order for her.

  • Whiskey Filled Chocolates made for Anne Bonny's "establishments" in Tortuga

  • Castor Oil from Charles de Blénac's private supply

  • The tongue of a famous pirate hanging in a gibbit cage above Havana harbor.

  • Dirt from the grave of Father Duncan MacDonald on the Isle of Yuma

  • Blood from a pig on the Exumas Islands

  • The foot of a crow from the collection of the Sea Witch Skadi

  • A barrel of Rum from the Wreck of the Athens Queen

  • A Wing of a Vampire Bat that lives in a ruined temple in the Yucatan

  • Sugar refined from sugar cane harvested from a hunted plantation

  • Rat tails from the rats in the swamp of Black Coral Bay.

  • The head of Mike, the headless chicken

  • Blood from an initiate of the Order of Light

  • Sasafras Root from the Garden of Juan Ponco De Leon

