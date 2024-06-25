After returning to Nassau and meeting up with Salty Rob to give him his cut of 1k silver they got more info on the volcanic glass treasure map; which revealed a ruby to be inside when held to the sunlight. They later held the ruby to the moonlight and it revealed to project the next clue location to be on the North end of Andros Island at a shipwreck. The crew stocked up the West Wind's Wager and set sail towards their next clue.

After a rather vague and crazy inquiry with Mr. Alcott, they were headed north through the swampy/marshy/sandy beaches of the island with a side objective of acquiring a tongue of an infamous pirate from a galleon "Sonuvabeach" which he believes to be the ship that barely limped its way to the north-side of his island.

On the North end of the Isle, the party found a battered and beaten galleon with the obvious remaining proof to the rumors of the kraken's existence and emergence! A further inspection of the ship revealed a stash of silver (540s), a jewel encrusted egg, and several pages of the necronomicon. Further investigation revealed that the captain had been holding out on his crew and leads up to a possible mutiny.

Back up on deck after sundown, several of the crew reappear as spectral versions of themselves back at work performing their old duties. The captain was found upon shore cowering below an old lonely palm with his old body hanging from it. After severing the rope and dropping the body to the ground, the spectral captain tried to convince the party to lay his body to rest and that he had greater intentions for himself and his whole crew but they turned against him.

Deciding to crack the jewel encrusted egg, it revealed a golden and jewel encrusted pocket watch that was approaching midnight and once it struck, bones slowly emerged from the sands and the spectral forms of the crew walked into them preparing to slaughter anyone willing to show any kind of decency to their prior captain. The choice was given, either re-string up their old captain or be gutted. The crew's nurse removed the tongue for Mr. Alcott and found a peculiar object in the captains throat, a teardrop shaped object made of volcanic glass that seemed to have formed in the captains throat after his had died. After returning the captain to his doom, the crew retreated back to their ship and the captain's spectral form curled up on its side and became silent.

With their prior knowledge, they raised the glass to the moon and it projected through showing a large rock outcropping with an entrance on the northwestern side of the island.