September 22nd/ HM Charlotte/ Tales at the End of the World
/
September 22nd/ HM Charlotte/ Tales at the End of the World
Crew
Bill as various NPCs
KiMica as various NPCs
Teo as various NPCs
Locations
NPCs
There may be more
Hook
In the distant future, a group of space pirates sit around a campfire late at night discussing tales of the End of the Dark Caribbean
Story 1 - Eatery Beatery
A group of pirates in Tortuga fortify and defend a beloved restaurant.
Story 2 - A Flash of Ash
At Dr Alcott’s lab, ash experimentation is rife! Until, one afternoon, test subjects begin transforming.
Story 3 - Down in the Deep (Bunker)
The freedom fighters in Petit-Goave rush to their apocalypse shelter before the end of times.
Story 4 - Annihilation on the Ocean
The crew of a hungry devil ship are determined to kill the British dead.