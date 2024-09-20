Crew

In the distant future, a group of space pirates sit around a campfire late at night discussing tales of the End of the Dark Caribbean

Story 1 - Eatery Beatery

A group of pirates in Tortuga fortify and defend a beloved restaurant.

Story 2 - A Flash of Ash

At Dr Alcott’s lab, ash experimentation is rife! Until, one afternoon, test subjects begin transforming.

Story 3 - Down in the Deep (Bunker)

The freedom fighters in Petit-Goave rush to their apocalypse shelter before the end of times.

Story 4 - Annihilation on the Ocean

The crew of a hungry devil ship are determined to kill the British dead.