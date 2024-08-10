Amanda joined the pirates after being captured by them. She offered her shipwright services because she knew she could do a better job at ship maintenance than the current crew. Her headstrong nature got her in trouble one too many times, and the captain marooned her on an island with the cat o' nine tails that he had punished her with before tossing her overboard. The isle had no trees to speak of, and sparse vegetation. She lived by offering her toes to the carnivorous fishes, then snatching them up when they took the bait (as a result, an infection took hold that has never healed). After many months, she caught the attention of a passing merchant vessel. Since Amanda still possessed the old uniform of the Navy, the ship took her aboard. She left at the next port and has been working steadily there as a contractor for repairs on ships of all sizes and all affiliations. You'll most likely see her accompanied by a pet monkey named Hazel, who has an uncanny knack for thieving feathers from fancy hats. An impressive collection adorns Hazel's quarters, which may be fancier than Amanda's spartan bedroom

August 4th/ HM Charlotte /Bollocks not Friendship

September 1st/ HM Charlotte / Sylphia’s Solace

August 23rd/ HM Begginer/ Yucatan's Plague