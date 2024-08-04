Players renown in Brethren goes up, unlocking borrowing sloops

New pirates set sail from Tortuga following a treasure map to find a Water Key. [Success]

Summary

Maddy Jeffries gave crew a treasure map and a quest - if they return the relic to her, she would give pirates access to Brethren sloops and better quests

Crew travel to Liamuiga (St. Kitts), almost succumbing to sirens

On Liamuiga (St. Kitts), crew followed treasure map to Monkey Hill and dug holes randomly everywhere

Crew then begin following clues on back of map

- ‘Make a Friend’ - fed parrot nearby

- ‘Take a risk’ - Sir Peter Evans drank the potion the parrot dropped and could see phantom footprints

- ‘Right a wrong’ - pirates buried hanging skeleton of pirate caught in vines

-‘Be willing to lose it all’ - pirates fought vines

- ‘watch the sunset together’ - Amanda Riggins used a spell to fake a sunset

The soul of the pirate was released, revealing the spot of a treasure chest containing loot and a water key