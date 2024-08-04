Micro-Summary
New pirates set sail from Tortuga following a treasure map to find a Water Key. [Success]
Players renown in Brethren goes up, unlocking borrowing sloops
Cast
Locations
NPCs
Summary
Maddy Jeffries gave crew a treasure map and a quest - if they return the relic to her, she would give pirates access to Brethren sloops and better quests
Crew travel to Liamuiga (St. Kitts), almost succumbing to sirens
On Liamuiga (St. Kitts), crew followed treasure map to Monkey Hill and dug holes randomly everywhere
Crew then begin following clues on back of map
- ‘Make a Friend’ - fed parrot nearby
- ‘Take a risk’ - Sir Peter Evans drank the potion the parrot dropped and could see phantom footprints
- ‘Right a wrong’ - pirates buried hanging skeleton of pirate caught in vines
-‘Be willing to lose it all’ - pirates fought vines
- ‘watch the sunset together’ - Amanda Riggins used a spell to fake a sunset
The soul of the pirate was released, revealing the spot of a treasure chest containing loot and a water key
Crew returned water key to Maddy Jeffries
Loot
Pirates from this mission are now trusted with brethren vessels
1800 silver, golden teeth, improvised grenade
(See also- notes under Bill | Capt "Cook" Bonnet )