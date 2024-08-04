August 4th/ HM Charlotte /Bollocks not Friendship
Micro-Summary

  • New pirates set sail from Tortuga following a treasure map to find a Water Key. [Success]

  • Players renown in Brethren goes up, unlocking borrowing sloops

Cast

Locations

NPCs

Summary

  • Maddy Jeffries gave crew a treasure map and a quest - if they return the relic to her, she would give pirates access to Brethren sloops and better quests

  • Crew travel to Liamuiga (St. Kitts), almost succumbing to sirens

  • On Liamuiga (St. Kitts), crew followed treasure map to Monkey Hill and dug holes randomly everywhere

  • Crew then begin following clues on back of map

  • - ‘Make a Friend’ - fed parrot nearby

  • - ‘Take a risk’ - Sir Peter Evans drank the potion the parrot dropped and could see phantom footprints

  • - ‘Right a wrong’ - pirates buried hanging skeleton of pirate caught in vines

  • -‘Be willing to lose it all’ - pirates fought vines

  • - ‘watch the sunset together’ - Amanda Riggins used a spell to fake a sunset

  • The soul of the pirate was released, revealing the spot of a treasure chest containing loot and a water key

  • Crew returned water key to Maddy Jeffries

Loot

Pirates from this mission are now trusted with brethren vessels

1800 silver, golden teeth, improvised grenade

(See also- notes under Bill | Capt "Cook" Bonnet )