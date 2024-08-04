zealot of mother nature - level 3



Marie has adopted her late father's name and now sails as captain and head chef of the Revenge III. She keeps her crew happy and fed with nightly meals she makes herself.

Marie "the Grifter" is a scurvy ridden three foot tall zealot who possesses dark knowledge. Her hope is to get to her Church before she drops dead of illness.

She got the nickname the Grifter after being run out of her home town for selling "false" cures. She claims that they were legitimate, and holds on to the name out of spite for those who didn't believe in her.

Heal- "Magical" cooking with natural ingredients, d8

(yin yang with the buccan cook's healing)

Buccan cook- Exceptional rations which heal d4

Blessing of nutrients- add d4 to a roll

Level 1 sheet

Gold tooth



Aug 4th game

HM Charlotte

Max as Mark Smann the crack shot buccaneer

Ness as Amanda Riggins the divine zealot

Teo as Tom Betril the Buccan Cook

Royal engineer- Sir peter

Bill (me)- Marie the zealot healer



Start: Tortuga.

Scene 2

Vagabonds and addicts

We all follow a flyer from the breatheren to a tavern known as the Siren's call

4: musical tavern 6: drunken sailor (new shanty learned)

Scene 2

Marks mann encounters someone with the same nickname and outfit, and mistakes them for a doppel ganger!

He shoots them dead despite the "kosherized" rules in the bar.

Bar room blitz!

We recognize our nemesis Fish Claw archer and target her in the melee.

Marie & the Claw get KO'd before a 1 eyed pirate in red garb breaks it up. Red Anne? no, it's someone named Maddie Jeff!

Scene 3- Brethren of Pirates meeting

crisis! Nassau is no more The brethren court are in trouble.

Stede and other leadership are dead or MIA, so she's the de facto leader in Tortuga.

Who's our biggest threat?! - (answered by a discord of answers)

No, it's the undead! maybe the French are working with the undead... the french-undead alliance.

They will award us with sloops & guild membership if we bring back a relic.

Scene 3.5- market- we go shopping

Scene 4- Weeks travel at sea.

We encounter mysterious voices coming from the fog- Drunken sailor! We know this one, too.

We are able to hold our own against the sirens in a musical battle. We were a capella Pitch Perfect ™️

The captain succumbs to the song and we have to knock him out.

We gain a reputation as musical allies / rivals with the sirens in this area (idk how much sirens get around)

Scene 5- Island has mountains / jungle. Map points to the top of the hill in a jungle.

Amanda navigates through the jungle with a compass. pitch perfect ™️ navigation

We encounter some friendly fauna- a parrot and a monkey. We feed them some fancy buccan cook meat.

I am less suspicious of the parrot once it lands on Tom's hat. (somewhat suspicious of fey etc)

Skeleton in a tree. Right a wrong? Maybe we can shoot it down? captain breaks his musket as it misfires.

Dark fauna! I could use these for my research... (we fight but they escape)

As we watch the sunset, the parrot erupts in flames a few paces away, leaving a mark on the ground.

We go digging - find a chest! about 1800 silver, 62 & 44- 2 sets of gold teeth, improvised grenade, key made of water. (resembles the key on map)

When we get back to the ship, our navigator was dead. Witches beware on his corpse! Uh oh, maybe they were aiming for us...

We are all awarded sloops by the Brethren - I claim a ship named the Guillotine. We will kill nobles with it! 360 silver per share