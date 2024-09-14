To find some magic items or spells to help the Pirates gain an advantage for the coming battle against the Wretched and Undead Scourge

They launched the newly repaired The Apocalypse [Ship of the Line]from Black Coral Bay, taking the remaining able body persons on as crew. [16 total]

They travel to Panama to investigate rumors of a man claiming to from the Future who has items that would aid in preventing the end times

After they cleared Jamaica, a bone ship captained by Captain Marrow rises out of the water singing "Have you Heard". A couple powerful shot and the changing of the wind helped them escape but not before Capt Marrow landed a shot of bone splinters across the stern of the ship

Dirk "Powder" uses an iron grenade to blast most of them off, avoiding putting a hole in the new ship.

They reach Panama and ride along the coast to scout. Half the crew sees the top of a temple above the treeline. The other half sees a woman, possibly hurt, on a rock jetty off the coast.

They dock, longboat to the shore when a Siren's song causes both Dirk and Boy to dive in water, Boy still carrying all the firearms for the crew.

Capt Armando works on saving Dirk while Smokebeard finds the woman who is

The Siren of Carcossa (dead), who battles with crew. Finally defeated with a shot to the heart. The Siren coughs up a heart before dying inches from the water. She gives love a bad name

Capt Armando gets attacked by a bone shark with Captain Marrow standing on top it. With quick reflexes, Armando leaps on top of the shark, now face to face with Marrow - still holding the rope he had tied to Dirk's foot. The shark takes off before Capt Cook could intercept with a longboat.

Fighting on top of a bone shark, with Boy stuck in the shark's jaws as Dirk rises out of the water, skiing on one foot as he is dragged along. Armando stabs Marrow causing him and the shark to disintegrate into particles.

The crew walks thru the jungle, being lead by hundreds of pairs of eyes from small creatures that can't be seen. A wall of eyes guides them to the temple seemingly build for Giants. The whole area is soaked with blood, human flesh hangs from trees like overgrown moss

A creature leads the party thru a tunnel made from human arms, reaching out to grab hold of someone. The party steals a few silver and gold rings off some of them.

They reach the man from the future who offers them a banquet of food and asks them to recover the Pages of the Necronomicon and bring them to him or he will have the PC's loved ones, raised as Undead, to devour their souls over and over again.

He offers them a few items to help with this endeavor.

Meanwhile, Boy was lead away from the party by a Ghoul and finds himself in a lair of Ghouls and Ghasts. He quietly removes some artifacts from an Egyptian Pharaoh before the Man from the future teleports him back to the group outside at the table. The Boy fails his toughness check and throws up, causing almost everyone else to get sick.