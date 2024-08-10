Begginer | Salty Seadog | IÑIGO Balboa (The Boy) (Dead)
The Boy was killed by Postal | Legendary Pirate | Casey Withers and his soul was trapped in his Ghost Cutlass to be summoned at will in future.
TDC Season
Character Event
Winter 1717
Spring 1717
Summer 1717
Fall 1717
Winter 1718
Spring 1718
Summer 1718
September 13th/HM Jason D/ Gifts for the End of the World
September 14th/HM Groble/ Anne's Big Plan - Charon's Coin Purse
Fall 1718
Winter 1719