Postal | Legendary Pirate | Casey Withers
Brute/Buccaneer/Sorcerer/Swashbuckler/Other
TDC Season
Character Events
Winter 1715
Spring 1715
Summer 1715
Fall 1715
Winter 1716
Spring 1716
Summer 1716
Fall 1716
July 22nd/ HM Charlotte/ Anne for Governess
July 23rd/ HM Tyler/ World Event - Raid of Nassau - Fall 1716
Winter 1717
July 29th/ HM Groble/ Raid the secret French Bunker - Winter 1717
Spring 1717
Summer 1717
Fall 1717
Winter 1718
August 28th / HM Charlotte / The Necromancer Hideout, Isla del Encanto
Spring 1718
Summer 1718
September 9th/HM Groble/ Let's All Die Together - AKA Operation Save Tomas
Fall 1718
Winter 1719