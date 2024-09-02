Hornigold is offering 10,000s to any ship willing to escort refugees away from tortuga and through an undead blockade.

After being enlisted by Hornigold the pirates headed to their ships, but not before Drift Green made it clear that she was joining in this mission in the hopes of creating trust between the Brethern and the Wretched.

The ships escorted the refugees to the sand bar where they found an armada of undead ships waiting.

The Apocaypse forged ahead and started making short work of the undead sloops. The Revenant escorted the refugee ships along the south preparing to head through the stone arch to the North.

All of the ships moved into cannon range and a vicious sea battle began. The pirates made short work of the undead craft. Luck was on their side and the worst of the return fire was absorbed by sturdy pirate hulls.

Undead sloops armed with barrels of gunpowder collided with the pirate vessels dealing signifcant damage.

The Apocalypse continued to decemate the undead fleet under concentrated canon fire, while the other ships made a break for the stone arch in the hopes of using it for cover.

As the battle was turning in their favour The Grave's Embrace arrived in hot pursuit of Casey Withers seeking vengence for stealing from it September 9th/HM Groble/ Let's All Die Together - AKA Operation Save Tomas.

As the larger undead craft came into range, the pirate ships took considerable fire and The Apocalypse was forced to pull back leaving the refugee ships and The Sea's Bounty out in the open.

The refugee Galley Merebones Revenge began to sink and a brave crewmen set off in a Dinghy from The Sea's Bounty [Brig] to try and save any he could from the sinking ship.

The Apocalypse made a break through the arch covering the small Piraghua's and the Sea's Bounty. Casey Withers steered his ship head on through the concentrated fire of 5 undead ships, shrugging off an assualt of over 10 broadsides every 60 seconds. His crew began to sing of his legendary exploits and thus the shanty Brave Captain Withers was born.

Unfortunately the Sea's Bounty drew the attention of an undead Man-o-War who finished the ship off, but not before Bill | Legendary Pirate | Drift Green dove overboard and swam to a nearby refugee sloop. With Drift Green on board the fast moving sloops made a break for the north east and freedom.

Despite the heavy fire the Revenant broke through, trading devestating fire with The Grave's Embrace, before making a break north to Freedom. Unfotunately the refugee ships it was escorting were picked off by the petty undead, enraged that Captain Withers had slipped through their fingers.

To the south the Apocalypse was hit with a vicious volley of small arm fire, revealing a weakness in the rear of their ship caused by their previous encounter with captain morrow. The apocalypse had begun to take on water and decided it was safer to return back to Tortuga than to face off with the remaining undead ships... but not before sinking one final frigate.



Less than 100 souls made it to the main land, but Hornigold was true to his word and paid the surviving pirate ships 10,000 silver each.

Drift Green tried to convince Casey Withers that the Brethren and the Wretched were on the same side and that both parties should work together. Casey said that if there was a gathering of pirates that they would be welcome and he would ensure they had their chance to speak..... but Drift Green would not be able to attend the meeting.