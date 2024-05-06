Vessel Name Brigantine Formly the God's Bounty Type Brig Captain Bill | Salty Seadog | Eveline "Tiger Eye" Baldock Current HP 40/40 Cargo Slot 1 Cargo Slot 2 Cargo Slot 3 Upgrades Upg cannons 2k, Extra cannons 4k (two at d8+2)

Ship's Log

September 9th/ HM Jason D/ Rescue Bloody Vane (again)

The crew of the God's Bounty surrendered to the pirates during the summer 1718 attack on the harbour.

They renamed the ship the Sea's Bounty. Taking on the spanish crew as their own.

The cannons will go to the The Church of the Forsaken Seafarer in the Cayman Islands



bill note- Upgrades applied after sept 9th game- upg cannon, extra cannons. (the fort cannons aren't the right size for the ship- would throw her off-balance)

3 cargo slots- crops food and cannons, delivered to Caymans in spring 1718

Food and Crops Food and Supplies 2 d12 cannons from the destroyed fort

Captain Bill | Salty Seadog | Eveline "Tiger Eye" Baldock delegated book-keeping to Bill | Legendary Pirate | Drift Green (since tiger eye is illiterate).

Spent 6k on upgrades in tortuga: 4k extra cannons, 2k upg cannons. With help from church funds supplied by James1927 | Legendary Pirate | Firmin "Old Turtle" Lynten and Haaldaar | Legendary Pirate | Ina “Tempus” Rutte on the condition that they sail for the Wretched.