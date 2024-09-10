Take part in a rescue mission for the Brethren to go behind Spanish lines and retrieve Bloody Vane and plunder and spanish treasure while sinking their Ship of the Line - The Merciful (Destroyed)

Sam Bellamy organizes a fleet of pirates to raid a Spanish fort where Bloody Vane is being held. Destroy The Merciful (Destroyed) is a big bonus.

With a map from a spy, the party decides to sneak by the river from the otherside of the island to blow the Ship of the Line up, using the explosion as a signal for the pirates to begin attacking the fort's perimeter defenses.

James1927 | Legendary Pirate | Firmin "Old Turtle" Lynten and Haaldaar | Irene "Inferno" Oklesthorp use necklace of eyeballs to go invisible and carry barrels of explosives onto the ship at night, almost getting caught.

The party sneaks into the fort through a sewage line after the fuse is lit.

Enter the prison area via the bathroom hole, they mind manacle the simple soldier, execute him and unlock the cells of Bloody Vane, Tela Fafane, and a spy for the The Unchained

They need a Inquisition Priest to unlock the magical bindings, alive to recite the incantation.

A broken compass points them to their target and as they approach, the Ship of the Line explosion rocks the fort and sets off the alarms.

They fight through a handful of enemies before the pirate fleet (off screen) begin pelleting the area with cannon fire.

Most flee, the Priest is found and surrenders. Vane kills the priest as soon as he is free.