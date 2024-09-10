September 9th/ HM Jason D/ Rescue Bloody Vane (again)
/

CAST:

SHIPS:

SHIPS GAINED:

Locations

NPCs

MISSION:

Take part in a rescue mission for the Brethren to go behind Spanish lines and retrieve Bloody Vane and plunder and spanish treasure while sinking their Ship of the Line - The Merciful (Destroyed)

  • Sam Bellamy organizes a fleet of pirates to raid a Spanish fort where Bloody Vane is being held. Destroy The Merciful (Destroyed) is a big bonus.

  • With a map from a spy, the party decides to sneak by the river from the otherside of the island to blow the Ship of the Line up, using the explosion as a signal for the pirates to begin attacking the fort's perimeter defenses.

  • James1927 | Legendary Pirate | Firmin "Old Turtle" Lynten and Haaldaar | Irene "Inferno" Oklesthorp use necklace of eyeballs to go invisible and carry barrels of explosives onto the ship at night, almost getting caught.

  • The party sneaks into the fort through a sewage line after the fuse is lit.

  • Enter the prison area via the bathroom hole, they mind manacle the simple soldier, execute him and unlock the cells of Bloody Vane, Tela Fafane, and a spy for the The Unchained

  • They need a Inquisition Priest to unlock the magical bindings, alive to recite the incantation.

  • A broken compass points them to their target and as they approach, the Ship of the Line explosion rocks the fort and sets off the alarms.

  • They fight through a handful of enemies before the pirate fleet (off screen) begin pelleting the area with cannon fire.

  • Most flee, the Priest is found and surrenders. Vane kills the priest as soon as he is free.

  • The Spanish burn their Man of War and destroy almost all the Fort's cannons to prevent the pirates from claiming them.

REWARDS:

  • Two brigs, slightly damaged, both with 2 cargo holds full of food and provisions are recovered and renamed by the crew - keeping the spanish crew who surrendered on board as their own crew.

    • 4 cannons from the fort survived and are taken to The Church of the Forsaken Seafarer in their new place in Cayman Islands.

    • They are added to the fort they are building to protect the site - 35% build as of this season.

    • Found an ancient Egyptian sarcophagi made of Gold worth 10,000s

    • a chest full of silver - 5,000s and chest full of gold - 20,000s

    • a small chest of gemstones - range from 8-10,000s

    • some Blessed Rapiers are recovered

    • about 2 dozen prisoners are saved and join the pirates.