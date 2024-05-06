The Merciful (Destroyed)
Vessel Name

The Merciful

Type

Ship of the Line

Captain

Spanish Inquisition

Current HP

95

Cargo Slot 1

Ammo

Cargo Slot 2

Fine Spices and Rum

Cargo Slot 3

Ancient artifacts and relics

Cargo Slot 4

food supplies

Upgrades

Ship's Log

Summer of 1718, the Merciful was careened on the shores of a Spanish beach for a few days. During that time, several pirates snuck onto the beach and sabotaged the ship, blowing it to pieces in a spectacular display of color (barrels full of tightly packed black powder with colored dyes added for a visual effect)

There is nothing left of the ship or its cargo.

