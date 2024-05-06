Vessel Name The Merciful Type Ship of the Line Captain Spanish Inquisition Current HP 95 Cargo Slot 1 Ammo Cargo Slot 2 Fine Spices and Rum Cargo Slot 3 Ancient artifacts and relics Cargo Slot 4 food supplies Upgrades

Ship's Log

Summer of 1718, the Merciful was careened on the shores of a Spanish beach for a few days. During that time, several pirates snuck onto the beach and sabotaged the ship, blowing it to pieces in a spectacular display of color (barrels full of tightly packed black powder with colored dyes added for a visual effect)

There is nothing left of the ship or its cargo.

September 9th/ HM Jason D/ Rescue Bloody Vane (again)