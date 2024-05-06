The Merciful (Destroyed)
Vessel Name
The Merciful
Type
Ship of the Line
Captain
Spanish Inquisition
Current HP
95
Cargo Slot 1
Ammo
Cargo Slot 2
Fine Spices and Rum
Cargo Slot 3
Ancient artifacts and relics
Cargo Slot 4
food supplies
Upgrades
Ship's Log
Summer of 1718, the Merciful was careened on the shores of a Spanish beach for a few days. During that time, several pirates snuck onto the beach and sabotaged the ship, blowing it to pieces in a spectacular display of color (barrels full of tightly packed black powder with colored dyes added for a visual effect)
There is nothing left of the ship or its cargo.