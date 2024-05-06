Vessel Name Brigantine Formly "Believer" - Spanish owned Type Brig Captain Zero | Tomas ‘Tuerto’ Ticando Current HP 30/40 Cargo Slot 1 Food and Crops Cargo Slot 2 Food and Supplies Cargo Slot 3 2 d12 cannons from destroyed fort Upgrades

Ship's Log

September 9th/ HM Jason D/ Rescue Bloody Vane (again)

The ship survived the attack on the harbor in the summer of 1718 and the crew surrendered to the pirates who claimed it as their own.

Renamed it The Phantom and brought the surviving spanish crew on as it's own.

The cannons will go to the The Church of the Forsaken Seafarer in the Cayman Islands