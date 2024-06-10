Formerly the Church of Perpetual Light, know run by Ina “Tempus” Rutte (Haaldaar) as a front for the worship of the Great Old One.

Normal looking place of worship for folks in need of some bolstering before heading out, or just getting back, from sea. Filled with the smell of salt and incense and open to all. Upstairs or downstairs (depending on the building acquired) is a chamber adorned with eldritch symbols, statues of Great Old Ones, and a small drowning pool.