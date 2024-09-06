For the third element needed to complete the Great Old One ritual, the crew must carve the ritual from the Necronomicon into the living flesh of a Kraken.

They sail to the Mosquito Coast from Cayman Islands in search of a witch who can make them a powerful mixture of poison and sedative to use against the Kraken.

They search and find the ingredients needed just before Awilix emerges from the surrounding woods leading an undead horde.

The crew, sailing the Revenge III, Bill | Capt "Cook" Bonnet, narrowly escapes with the potent substance and rejoins the Sea Witch out at sea.

Captain Morrow interrupts the party's planning with a song.

"Have you heard? Have you heard, the End is Nigh. And you all are going to die!"

Then two bone frigates rise from the water, the skeleton crew all singing: "Have you heard? Have you heard, the End is Nigh. And you all are going to die!"

The crews swing to their other ship and make ready to flee when a Kraken is summoned and appears in front of the ships.

The Bone ship with Captain Morrow sinks back under the waves, leaving the Kraken to kill the party.

The Prophet Tempus uses his Ghost possession ability on the Kraken

Old Turtle uses the obsidian blade to carve the necronomicon into the flesh of the Kraken. Tempus is able to fight to remain in control of the Kraken as this is done.

The Kraken is left to be devoured by the feeding frenzy brought on by the blood. Tempus returns his ghost to his previous host

The damage Tempus took from the obsidian dagger travels with his soul, delivering it upon any body he possesses. With almost 50 points of damage, there is only one option for him to survive.