Zealot, Ghost

Ina "Tempus" Rutte, born into poverty, began his life as a street performer, using his charm and deceit to survive. His early years were marked by hardship, but his cunning and knack for survival led him to the sea, where he joined the crew of the notorious pirate ship Black Serpent, captained by the ruthless Barnabas Thorn. Tempus sought solace and power in the teachings of a cult dedicated to The Great Old One. His newfound mystical abilities made him a valuable asset to his fellow pirates. During a mutiny against Captain Thorn, Tempus played a key role, using his influence and powers to sway the crew and ensure their victory. Despite this success, Tempus remains down on his luck, navigating the high seas with a mix of trepidation and determination, ever haunted by his misfortunes.

Owner of Meatsack (Undead Whale). Church upgrade small - medium, available Winter 1715

JELLYFISH - Aquatic Mutation/Blessing from Sunken One. (Tendrils: d2 & Stun 1 rd 10' reach)

Sunken One's Mark- Tattoo of a Clawed hand. Allows the Sunken one to contact you but you can't communicate anything back.

also allows for short-range voice communication with other bearers of the Mark.