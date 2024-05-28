Zealot, Ghost
Ina "Tempus" Rutte, born into poverty, began his life as a street performer, using his charm and deceit to survive. His early years were marked by hardship, but his cunning and knack for survival led him to the sea, where he joined the crew of the notorious pirate ship Black Serpent, captained by the ruthless Barnabas Thorn. Tempus sought solace and power in the teachings of a cult dedicated to The Great Old One. His newfound mystical abilities made him a valuable asset to his fellow pirates. During a mutiny against Captain Thorn, Tempus played a key role, using his influence and powers to sway the crew and ensure their victory. Despite this success, Tempus remains down on his luck, navigating the high seas with a mix of trepidation and determination, ever haunted by his misfortunes.
Owner of Meatsack (Undead Whale). Church upgrade small - medium, available Winter 1715
JELLYFISH - Aquatic Mutation/Blessing from Sunken One. (Tendrils: d2 & Stun 1 rd 10' reach)
Sunken One's Mark- Tattoo of a Clawed hand. Allows the Sunken one to contact you but you can't communicate anything back.
also allows for short-range voice communication with other bearers of the Mark.
Formed The Church of the Forsaken Seafarer in Tortuga, it is a cult to the Great Old One.
Sailed out of Nassau to obtain a number of items for Red Mary to deliver to Mr. Alcott on Andros Island. Took the Brigantine The Antelope (Brigantine) as a prize between Cuba and Andros Islandand retrieve sugar, rum and ash that was being shipped to Guadeloupe from Havana. Next sailed to Greater Exumas Island and killed Mega Swine for its' blood.
After that, the ships sailed to the wreck of the Athens Queen off the Isle of Yuma retrieving some barrels of rum from it's hold.
The crew then sailed to Guadeloupe and using The Antelope (Brigantine) to pretend to be merchants delivering goods, snuck into port and tried to retrieve caster oil from Governor Charles de Blénac .
After failing to retrieve the oil, they travelled to the Temple of Blood on in The Dark Yucatan and harvested some wings from vampire bats. The Back to Andros Island to drop off their items.
Sailed to the West Coast of Florida and went inland to find the The Seven Temples of the Sleeping King.
June 17th/GM Andy/Following a plundered Spanish treasure map
June 25th/GM Jay/ To the Abyss
Owner of Meatsack (Undead Whale)
July 16th/ HM Andy/ Finding out more abt The Lady of the Waves
July 23rd/ HM Tyler/ World Event - Raid of Nassau - Fall 1716: Died
Dead, in the Locker
Dead, in the Locker
Comes back as a Ghost from the Locker August 13th/Hm Andy/Down to the Locker
