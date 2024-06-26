CREW

The Horn of Poseidon is now in the The Sunken One possession.



The Church of the Forsaken Seafarer will increase from a Small Church (5,000s) to a Medium Church (10,000s) by way of donations and increase of membership. Rumors that the founders of this church have been "blessed" by an Old One emissary

Scoot15 | Capable Captain | Finlay Finch has invested 1000s to start a spy network to gather intel on SPANISH . Investing an extra 1000s to his BRITISH spy network, on top of original 1000s he started with last week (Summer '15)

They all got matching tattoos. A Clawed Hand. They can communicate with each other (limited range). The Sunken One can communicate one way with them.



PLAYER WRITE UP

(written up by Bill)

To the Abyss!

"We will be setting course for the Abyss, on a mission from the great Sunken One himself!"



Harbormaster Jay

Organized by Haaldaar | Legendary Pirate | Ina “Tempus” Rutte- hosted at his Church

Bill as Bill | Legendary Pirate | Eel Lec'Trufyd- here to learn secrets of the Deep from the old ones

James as James1927 | Legendary Pirate | Firmin "Old Turtle" Lynten - follower of great old ones

Shelby as Sky Witch | Isabella "Zues" Claton- agnostic, wants to learn more

Scoot as Scoot15 | Capable Captain | Finlay Finch- zealot of the great old ones

Ron as Universalron | Jean "Squid" Roberts- preacher of the Deep and bearer of the Horn

Fall 1715 - The Church of the Forsaken Seafarer, Tortuga

-We are baptized by drowning in a ritual drowning pool by Charlotte | Legendary Pirate | Callirhoe.

-The Lost Sailor binds the Kraken horn to Squid's soul so that it can travel with us to the Deep. He's now a half-artifact mutant.

-A mutant crab-man known as the Lost Sailor leads us in Ghostly form to the The Slipstream in the Underworld.

-We board Charon's ship and bargain for our lives.

-Later, merfolk soldiers led by Euphemus (Dead) disembark from a blue whale, using its corpse as a bridge through the necrotic energies of the Slipstream.

-We convince some of the Sirens & Atlantean soldiers to turn on their evil boss, and he retreats.

-After the battle, we arrive at the The Sunken One's lair in the Underworld.

-Turning on the merfolk, we offer them to our new master. He kills them, and a dozen non-named zealots who came with us.

-Squid kneels before the Sunken One, and his ghostly form is beheaded. They pull the horn from his open neck-wound.

-We awaken back in Tortuga blessed with mutations, and our leader is granted a new vessel, the Meatsack from the corpse of the dead whale.

-Epilogue, weeks later: The Meatsack (Undead Whale) rises from below the water beside a Spanish vessel, with our crew on its back!



2 new rituals {Light 1,000 Suns; Mermaid Kiss}

Rewards: No silver, but we get a cool new ship and mutations!

We spend 450s each to get tattoos of our new Master's Claw- we can communicate with each other & receive 1 way messages from the Sunken one. Let us know if you don't have the coin and we'll front ya

With Jay's permission I request that the church of forsaken seafarer gets upgraded from small church (5,000s) to full church (10,000s) because of our success on the mission we get more pilgrims, recruits and donations





