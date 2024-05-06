Euphemus (Dead)
"Sentinel of the Cerulean Vein"
Merfolk raider encountered in June 25th/GM Jay/ To the Abyss
Evil, bloodthirsty leader of the Ebon Sharks, a splinter faction of Atlantis.
Brother to Zero | Salty Seadog | Merbones RIP- they used to work together, but she betrayed him for Garrick.
Allied his faction with the The Scourge and Banshee of Avalon.
Slain in the Battle of July 8th/ HM Bill/ Atlantis Rising . Zero | Legendary Pirate | Barlow "Reaper" Garrick took his teeth as a trophy.