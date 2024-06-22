Barlow 'Reaper' Garrick set sail from the rocky coasts of Wales to the dark caribbean drawn by the legends of el dorado. His search started at an unmarked island east of Nassau where all his cremates died and he was the lone survivor, a gnarly scar on his face was the first clue on a road that eventually led him to the mainland and one of the coordinates of the city of gold. During his time at the caribbean he found rivalry with a Mermaid raider name Merbones whom he would later court and marry during the events that led to the rise of the forgotten city of the deep. He would grow a great hatred for the french during his travels, even participating in one of the failed assassinations attempt of Count D'Artagnan. His hatred for the Count became very personnal as his wife Merbones would tragically die aboard the counts ship, The Rising Ghost. His endeavors to become a captain himself led him to Nassau at wrong time, destiny would require him to be a player during the Battle of Nassau where he would once again encounter the Count. Barely surviving the battle he allied himself with Jerry Bones and Darnel 'The Dog' in search for a grand ship that could match The Rising Ghost in battle, retrieving and outfitting the formerly HMS The Thunderer from a wreckage near Coral Bay they renamed it 'The Soggy Squid'.

His aggressive and impatient nature along with his desire for revenge were the reason he set sail on a small Brigantine with an ill prepared crew before the 'The Soggy Squid' renovations were complete, they found the The Rising Ghost scavenging for materials to repair in a small deserted island where he led the charge and infiltrated the ship of the line that was the pride of the french armada. After dooming the ship to the depths of the sea he personally dueled the Count and the dark rituals he had learned in his voyages managed to finally kill Count D'Artagnan at the cost of his own life. He died as he lived, with fiery passion. but he never got the El Dorado.





You DEAD When your soul is in that place between heaven and hell still undecided where it should go you see it… You see El Dorado man, as a bird would see it… But you do not see the ruins it should be now, you see it in full splendor, a full city, thousands of golden glowing souls, all golden but one. One is black, as black as black itself, sucking every light around it to itself, it's the soul of a man that is tied up to four stone pillars, they are tearing HIS soul apart. You have seen these pillars before, when you were still alive, one in the sunken island and you know of another in the holds of the galleon HMS Starfire. This man sigh falls on you, when he sees you he laughs even as his body and soul is tearing he laughs, and the soul tears, in five pieces, four are imprisoned in the pillars. The fifth comes for your soul, you two mix and he takes control, you do not know how to fight here.

For thousands of years you wander the world as a passenger, seeing it through someone else's eyes. Someone that is hungry for power. Your will dwindle. You feel the pull, the hunger grows and the other guy's strength grows, you see an island sinking into the sea in a mix of lava and mist, a tiny ship gets away from the island. You feel the pull again, you see the battle on The Rising Ghost, the battle when you’ll die. The other one laughs again as he laughed when HE took your soul, HE watches your dead body and laughs as he takes it, HIS strength grows again as HE has a body he can control now. You feel, for the first time in two thousand years you feel the wind on your face as the other sails in your body at the front of a fleet of bone ships... you do not remember who you were or what you were, you can not remember being other thing than a companion for HIM, but the salty wind and the smell of the sea feel nice.