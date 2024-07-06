Crew

Location

NPCs

Summary

SET UP:

They decided to go after derilict ships. They got some rumors that ships departing from Maracaibo got lost before reaching Barbados

The Game

• They departed from Petit-Goave went by the southern coast of Hispaniola where they found no Spanish resistance whatsoever and notice all Sanish forced entrenched in Santo Domingo

• Pass next to Isla Del Encanto where a wierd mst almost made them hit the reefs.

• Turned south and got to see sails in the horizon, they went after it. They almost sunk La Mulata[Sloop] and its captain Number One

• They continued south and got caught in a current along with other trash and boats. They let the current lead them

• Managed to avoid crashing with an island that is not on any map, an island made of derilict ships and ship wrecks. Huge island.

• During the nigth other survivors in the island tried to steal their ship. They ended taking the survvors with them.

• Manage to get some improvements for the ship The Bloody Wake (Fluyt) renamed The Bloody Wake (Fluyt), and treasure from the wreakeage.

Conclusion

They got away with treasure, improvements for their ship and a bunch of crew.

The Video of the Game