A devastating explosion at the Ash Den on the edge of the city killed dozens of people, destroyed fields of crops, and send a massive cloud of Ash into the air, blanketing the surrounding areas with a depressingly haunted bleakness July 7th/ HM Jason D/Wake of ASH Destruction

The port is under the protection of the Inquisition during this time of unrest from the rising scourge of undead invading civilization. High Inquisitor Miguel de Morillo leads a devout and powerful group of Purge Priests and Conquistadors who believe they have the one true GOD on their side and will succeed in stopping any form of attacks by heretics