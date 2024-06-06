Setting out from Nassau Town with a Union Jack purchased from a drunken pirate, the The West Wind's Wager (Sloop) made sail for Port Royal, taking the longer route through the Lucayan Archipelago to avoid the Spanish waters and any possible altercations with Spanish vessels.

On the second day of their journey, just on the far side of the Isle of Yuma the crew spied fifteen crates floating in the waters. Bringing them aboard notes the marks of the West Indian Company and the label "FINE GRAIN." Upon opening a crate it was discovered that it did not, in fact, contain grain, but instead, large gold medallion-like coins with etchings on their faces.

Each crate contained 2000 silver worth of gold coinage (50 coins/crate), but their ship could only hold 10 of the 15 crates. Wary of returning to town with so much gold on hand they sailed to a nearby island and split up to bury most of their treasure in different places, before retiring for the night.

Upon awaking, everyone on the ship that touched the gold (all of them) found themselves dehydrated, with fresh water doing nothing to quench it. One crew member tried drinking sea water and found that it was the only way to quench his thirst. Others soon followed.

With the treasure buried and hydration solved, it was onward to Port Royal, where they discovered that while still damaged from the earthquake it was recovering quite well. Docking found them face to face with Jamie Anglerton almost immediately, told them docking fees were waived for "affiliated ships" but they were not on his list.

Admiral Fairfax was in port, and was recruiting pirates to be privateers in the war against the Viceroyalty of New Spain. The The West Wind's Wager (Sloop) crew, hearing of the 500 silver up front payment, quickly went to "get their parking validated" and in the process put the ship down in the British ledgers as a privateer.

Hearing of how the Spanish were reinforcing Santiago after the arrival of the British fleet to Port Royal, and how the defenses of Santo Domingo were weaker, the crew set out eastward looking for Spanish ships to scuttle.