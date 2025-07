Summer 1715

Sailed out of Nassau Town to Cozumel in search of a hidden treasure rumored to belong to Blackbeard himself.

Encountered many undead and located a cave hidden upon the island using clues and a crude Map liberated from the British earlier in the year.

One of the party related a vision depicting an unholy rite and speculated that some sort of eldritch power was bestowed upon a pirate, perhaps Blackbeard?

Also located a hidden tome that was largely undecipherable in the moment but clearly bore the mark of Blackbeard.

While attempting to leave the island they found Queen Annes Revenge pounding their ships with cannon fire and only narrowly managed to escape.

June 20th/HM Hexeter/ Rattle them Bones