The crew encountered multiple flying demons attacking the shanty village near the lighthouse, surviving villagers took shelter in the church

The crew aided Father Graff and Sister Matilda in defending the church and ultimately repelling the demons. Graff and Matilda both were killed in the defense of the church.

Within the cavern the crew encountered Baron Buko and Governor Claude Barlette performing a ritual at a spirit well - a pool of ectoplasmic energy through which beings can pass between the realms of the living and the dead.

The Governor was attempting to summon the spirit of his deceased wife into the body of his own daughter, Vernonique Barlette.

Performing the ritual Summon the Ferryman the crew called forth the Ferryman along with the spirit of the Governor's dead wife who both grabbed the Governor, and dragged him into the well and the realm of the dead