A shallow water bay protected by sand keys and rocks. A popular meeting spot for young lovers.

At night, hundreds of glowing fish skeletons swim in schools, making beautiful light shows.

Winter 1715 - An Undead Crocodile moved in from offshore, menacing the locals and making it hard to fish or see the sights. The crew of The Soggy Walrus (Sloop) learned of the beast and set out to Bonefish Bay to destroy the beast, and succeeded in their goal.