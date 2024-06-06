The Soggy Walrus (Sloop) arrived in Nassau Town to find that an undead crocodile was plaguing Bonefish Bay on the south side of the island. The innkeeper Wincott had a 250 silver bounty to any crew that could destroy it.

After some planning they set out to blow up the crocodile with gunpowder and cannonfire.

Along the way, the pirates saw what was left of The Shattered Lighthouse and stopped to investigate. They found stone and wood that was unaffected by gravity, a rune-encrusted flintlock pistol, and the spirit of the lighthouse keeper, John Thompson taught Diamondback (K2) an arcane ritual that allows anyone he touches to ignore gravity (fly) for d4+spirit minutes.

Arriving at Bonefish Bay, the crew saw the slightly damaged ship The Forgotten Darling (Sloop), and investigating found the crew gone, and some damage from large teeth. The crew split, with Marja "Hook" Pepir (gurtaj) taking the captaincy of the Darling. On the sandbar near where The Forgotten Darling (Sloop) was found they placed a barrel of gunpowder and a lot of meat purchased in town, and waited.

Eventually the crocodile arrived, at least half the size of the sloop, and went for the easy meat. The crew opened fire with broadsides and hit, igniting the powder and nearly destroying the beast in one volley. Diamondback (K2) used his new runic pistol from the lighthouse and shot the crocodile dead.