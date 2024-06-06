NEW Ship: The Bloody Gargoyle - mutinied and stolen from British (DEAD)Commodore Howard Humphries. Captained by Jay_g_ | Captain Daddy

Returning Ship: Carrion Gull (Sloop) - Captained by Dante | Ezekiel "The Brick" Spivack

Starting in Nassau Town at the Anne's Arms (formerly Rapscallion Inn), the party made two plans. One - to steal Wincott (Missing)'s supply of lambanóg that was rumored to exist in a cave outside of town. Two - to investigate a rum-runner who had disappeared in Bonefish Bay around the time the undead crocodile moved in.

To learn of the stash of good stuff, Anne seduced Wincott (Missing). It worked too well and she fell as hard for the innkeeper as he did for her.

He revealed the place to give her a "private tasting" later, and the crew got there well ahead of time stealing 12 barrels of lambanóg, only spilling most of one getting it out.

Anne rendezvoused with Wincott (Missing) at the cave and spent the night consoling him, cementing their relationship.

The crew, meanwhile, drank at the Inn until they kicked them out, and roughed the place up to be far more "piratey" than it was before.

Next day, using Carrion Gull (Sloop), they searched Bonefish Bay for secret sea caves and found a large one, with a ship inside, but no sign of crew. Inside the Tartane were 20 Barrels of rum.

A shadowy monster near the ceiling of the cave was noticed, but it kept its distance while the torch was lit.

Managing to get the tartane out of the cave, they transferred the rum to the Gull and tied its wheel to lock the rudder, and sent it out to sea as a decoy.

Upon returning to town with this rum, Anne presented to her near-ruined love a "present" of 20 barrels of rum, but a present "not of love alone."