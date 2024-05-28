Groble | Anne "The Governess" Plumpton
The beautiful governess of Nassau Town
Swashbuckler/Buccaneer
TDC Season
Character Events
Winter 1715
Spring 1715
Summer 1715
Fall 1715
Governor's Ball mission
Attended the Halloween Masked Ball at the mansion of Governor Charles de Blénac and won in the costume contest. died when the the Governor activated the Machine that stole people's life force but came back as a Conduit.
Winter 1716
Spring 1716
Summer 1716
Fall 1716
July 22nd/ HM Charlotte/ Anne for Governess
July 23rd/ HM Tyler/ World Event - Raid of Nassau - Fall 1716
Winter 1717
Spring 1717
Summer 1717
Fall 1717
Winter 1718
Spring 1718
September 2nd/HM Andy/ To Kill or Not to Kill, is it really a question?
Summer 1718
Fall 1718
Winter 1719