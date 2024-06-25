June 24th/GM Andy/Crash the Masquerade
Masques
The carrion gull leaves Tortuga's port flying a flag of many colors. Travels to Guadeloupe
We take a carriage up to governor Blenac's mansion. It's a fortress swarming with guards.
Infiltrated the masquerade in costume.
Foiled a plot by Red Mary to seduce calico jack with a love potion (enemies with RM, friends w/ calico & bonnet)
Calliroe starts a duel with Mrs. Humphreys, who is both a masquerade quarterfinalist and, evidently, an accomplished fencer.
The finals are Ann the Governess of Old Nassau vs Reese Benimean aka Stinky D aka Dirty J.
After three tie breakers, Ann is declared the winner.
The guards bar the doors as a sinister ritual begins.
Hundreds of partygoers have their life force drained by a terrifying machine, and are turned into undead, including Anne.
Retreating to a nearby hill, they witness the Queen Anne's Revenge is being ambushed by the Imperial coalition.
The Revenge + Carrion gull are too late to fight, but help in the search for survivors.

From Callypso's POV-
It took me weeks to stitch this dress together, and the French bouncer at the door told me it wasn't good enough!
Well, I never expected them to see our true beauty anyways.
It's not about impressing the judges, it's about changing the hearts and minds of the masses.
Calliroe and I almost lost focus on the mission while plotting Humphreys' demise.
Jimmy and I interrupt a clandestine meeting between 3 captains, but we're unable to get many specifics besides an alliance against blackbeard.
While I was away, Calli challenged Mrs Humphres to an honor duel. It was an entertaining fight, or so I'm told.
They were evenly matched with each other sword vs whip until Stede intervened on Anne's request and took her away from the ball. I followed.
[Calli + Cally have a dramatic talk about vengeance- Stede offers helpful advice]
I wasn't around to witness the dramatic finish, but Anne and Jay battled it out in the finals.
Three forced tie-breakers in the dance-off finals; we truly showed them how to have a good time.
Unfortunately, our victory was short lived as the Governor Blenac slew the Anne Governess, along with a hundred other VIPs at the ball.
Meanwhile, their plot to destroy Blackbeard's ship unfolded at the same time! Stede and I had to fight through 3... 4... no a dozen guards to get back down to port...

  • The Masquerade Cast
    Dirty J- Reese Benimean Arabic Turban
    Anne- revealing dress, mermaid theme. opulent bejeweled mask.
    Calli - Foppish frenchman blue shaman makeup (pic)
    Callypso- matching blue makeup. codpiece and blue frilly dress. (pic)
    Jimmy - a suit that's much too big, carries a bucket
    Dante- fancy englishman's garb (see pic) Pinkus Tusk

  • Carrion Gull (Sloop)

    The masquerade ball that I, and my companions, attended was, hands down, the worst social event I have ever intended. It started fine with myself and several of my fellow attendees doing quite well in the early rounds of the costume contest. We were also keeping an eye on Calico Jack to follow through on our deal with Captain Steed Bonnet. Very early on the scene for the night was set with one of my fellows engaging in a dual and slaying his opponent. The latter wanted us to covertly administer an antidote in Jacks drink after he was poisoned by another attendee. It had to be timed just right. In a later round I was knocked out of the competition. Another of my fellow scalawags created a distraction to cover up the administration of Jack’s antidote after Red Mary apparently added a love potion to his drink. She picked Captains Humpries wife to do combat with and this lady proved to be a surprisingly sturdy and deadly opponent. During this time several other of my peers followed some uppity-up representatives of several of the crowns to a back room to try to gather some convert intelligence. Finally one of my companions won the competition. They were escorted to a balcony by the governor and host and all of a sudden everything went awry. A device emerged which emitted foul energies of
    the dead and most of the attendee fell to the floor. A battle erupted in the harbor which, we later learned, was leveraged against Blackbeard and his ship the Queen Anne’s revenge. The foul emanations of the device and powers of the dead continued to buffer and cause us harm while my companion on the balcony tried to escape. The dead began to arise and move about. We all escaped through various
    egresses and barely made it out with our lives. And in regards to my companion on the balcony, I fear the may have fallen dead and then arose again. As I started this missive, this was simply the worst party I have ever been to.


    ~From the Journal of Ezekiel Spivack, Cap’t of the Carrion Gull