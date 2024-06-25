Crew

Masques

The carrion gull leaves Tortuga's port flying a flag of many colors. Travels to Guadeloupe

We take a carriage up to governor Blenac's mansion. It's a fortress swarming with guards.

Infiltrated the masquerade in costume.

Foiled a plot by Red Mary to seduce calico jack with a love potion (enemies with RM, friends w/ calico & bonnet)

Calliroe starts a duel with Mrs. Humphreys, who is both a masquerade quarterfinalist and, evidently, an accomplished fencer.

The finals are Ann the Governess of Old Nassau vs Reese Benimean aka Stinky D aka Dirty J.

After three tie breakers, Ann is declared the winner.

The guards bar the doors as a sinister ritual begins.

Hundreds of partygoers have their life force drained by a terrifying machine, and are turned into undead, including Anne.

Retreating to a nearby hill, they witness the Queen Anne's Revenge is being ambushed by the Imperial coalition.

The Revenge + Carrion gull are too late to fight, but help in the search for survivors.



From Callypso's POV-

It took me weeks to stitch this dress together, and the French bouncer at the door told me it wasn't good enough!

Well, I never expected them to see our true beauty anyways.

It's not about impressing the judges, it's about changing the hearts and minds of the masses.

Calliroe and I almost lost focus on the mission while plotting Humphreys' demise.

Jimmy and I interrupt a clandestine meeting between 3 captains, but we're unable to get many specifics besides an alliance against blackbeard.

While I was away, Calli challenged Mrs Humphres to an honor duel. It was an entertaining fight, or so I'm told.

They were evenly matched with each other sword vs whip until Stede intervened on Anne's request and took her away from the ball. I followed.

[Calli + Cally have a dramatic talk about vengeance- Stede offers helpful advice]

I wasn't around to witness the dramatic finish, but Anne and Jay battled it out in the finals.

Three forced tie-breakers in the dance-off finals; we truly showed them how to have a good time.

Unfortunately, our victory was short lived as the Governor Blenac slew the Anne Governess, along with a hundred other VIPs at the ball.

Meanwhile, their plot to destroy Blackbeard's ship unfolded at the same time! Stede and I had to fight through 3... 4... no a dozen guards to get back down to port...