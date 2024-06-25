Crew
Bill | Dr Barnacles “Barnacle Bill” as Calypso
Locations
NPCs
Summary
Starting in Tortuga
The crew decided to crash Governor Charles de Blénac Halloween Masked Ball in Guadeloupe
Everyone had to purchase costumes and other accessories
Meet with Stede Bonnet and found out that someone is planning on slipping something into Calico Jake’s drink. Steed has had Mr. Alcott brew up the antidote but it must be given after the “poison” has been taken. Steed can’t be seen to be involved so he wants to pay someone 1000s to do it
@Salty Rob is willing to pay 500s in advance for a report on the negotiations that will be occurring between the British, French, Spanish and Dutch.
Sailed into Guadeloupe on the Carrion Gull (Sloop)
Caught a Glimpse of the Queen Anne's Revenge of the coast
Saw the The Kings Hand, The Horseman (Frigate) and Smog Alado in harbor.
Took Carriage to Ball
People attending:
Governor Charles de Blénac
Marie de Toulon, representing the French
Maria Xarra, representing the Spanish
(DEAD)Commodore Howard Humphries and his wife Penelope, representing the British
(Dead) Ars Van Tassel Representing the Dutch
Red Mary had a group of pirates slip a love potion into Calico Jack, the crew then slipped the antidote into his drink.
Charlotte | Legendary Pirate | Callirhoe challenged Penelope to a duel but they were eventually taken outside by Stede Bonnet and Bill | Dr Barnacles “Barnacle Bill” and the duel ended. Penelope turned out to be a master fencer.
The Delegates vanished in the evening
Group found out they where meeting about Blackbeard's aggressions and what to do. The Delegates then left the party.
After a strong showing from Jed | Dirty J, Groble | Anne "The Governess" Plumpton won the costume contest
It turned out that Charles de Blénac is a necromancer and he had Groble | Anne "The Governess" Plumpton activate a machine that started sucking the life energy from the guest. Most died and rose again as zombie.
Most of the crew escaped but Anne died and Rose again as a Conduit of restless spirits because of her proximity to the machine.
During the final competition they heard cannon fire from the bay, and Bill | Dr Barnacles “Barnacle Bill” witnessed a battle between The Kings Hand, The Horseman (Frigate) and Smog Alado against the Queen Anne's Revenge with the eventual sinking of the Queen Anne's Revenge in the Harbor
(Dead) Ars Van Tassel was mortally wounded, and The Horseman (Frigate) so badly damaged it need to stay in port for repairs.
The Kings Hand and the Smog Alado sailed north together.
Missing after the Ball:
Player Reports
Masques
The carrion gull leaves Tortuga's port flying a flag of many colors. Travels to Guadeloupe
We take a carriage up to governor Blenac's mansion. It's a fortress swarming with guards.
Infiltrated the masquerade in costume.
Foiled a plot by Red Mary to seduce calico jack with a love potion (enemies with RM, friends w/ calico & bonnet)
Calliroe starts a duel with Mrs. Humphreys, who is both a masquerade quarterfinalist and, evidently, an accomplished fencer.
The finals are Ann the Governess of Old Nassau vs Reese Benimean aka Stinky D aka Dirty J.
After three tie breakers, Ann is declared the winner.
The guards bar the doors as a sinister ritual begins.
Hundreds of partygoers have their life force drained by a terrifying machine, and are turned into undead, including Anne.
Retreating to a nearby hill, they witness the Queen Anne's Revenge is being ambushed by the Imperial coalition.
The Revenge + Carrion gull are too late to fight, but help in the search for survivors.
From Callypso's POV-
It took me weeks to stitch this dress together, and the French bouncer at the door told me it wasn't good enough!
Well, I never expected them to see our true beauty anyways.
It's not about impressing the judges, it's about changing the hearts and minds of the masses.
Calliroe and I almost lost focus on the mission while plotting Humphreys' demise.
Jimmy and I interrupt a clandestine meeting between 3 captains, but we're unable to get many specifics besides an alliance against blackbeard.
While I was away, Calli challenged Mrs Humphres to an honor duel. It was an entertaining fight, or so I'm told.
They were evenly matched with each other sword vs whip until Stede intervened on Anne's request and took her away from the ball. I followed.
[Calli + Cally have a dramatic talk about vengeance- Stede offers helpful advice]
I wasn't around to witness the dramatic finish, but Anne and Jay battled it out in the finals.
Three forced tie-breakers in the dance-off finals; we truly showed them how to have a good time.
Unfortunately, our victory was short lived as the Governor Blenac slew the Anne Governess, along with a hundred other VIPs at the ball.
Meanwhile, their plot to destroy Blackbeard's ship unfolded at the same time! Stede and I had to fight through 3... 4... no a dozen guards to get back down to port...
The Masquerade Cast
Dirty J- Reese Benimean Arabic Turban
Anne- revealing dress, mermaid theme. opulent bejeweled mask.
Calli - Foppish frenchman blue shaman makeup (pic)
Callypso- matching blue makeup. codpiece and blue frilly dress. (pic)
Jimmy - a suit that's much too big, carries a bucket
Dante- fancy englishman's garb (see pic) Pinkus Tusk
wanted but they shake off attention with new sails and paint
3 imperial ships: The Horseman (Frigate) dutchThe Sharpened Sword french The Kings Hand british- (DEAD)Commodore Howard Humphries
PiratesThe Revenge
Stede BonnetQueen Anne's Revenge
game summary
Shanty by Charlotte AKA Calliroe
The masquerade ball that I, and my companions, attended was, hands down, the worst social event I have ever intended. It started fine with myself and several of my fellow attendees doing quite well in the early rounds of the costume contest. We were also keeping an eye on Calico Jack to follow through on our deal with Captain Steed Bonnet. Very early on the scene for the night was set with one of my fellows engaging in a dual and slaying his opponent. The latter wanted us to covertly administer an antidote in Jacks drink after he was poisoned by another attendee. It had to be timed just right. In a later round I was knocked out of the competition. Another of my fellow scalawags created a distraction to cover up the administration of Jack’s antidote after Red Mary apparently added a love potion to his drink. She picked Captains Humpries wife to do combat with and this lady proved to be a surprisingly sturdy and deadly opponent. During this time several other of my peers followed some uppity-up representatives of several of the crowns to a back room to try to gather some convert intelligence. Finally one of my companions won the competition. They were escorted to a balcony by the governor and host and all of a sudden everything went awry. A device emerged which emitted foul energies of
the dead and most of the attendee fell to the floor. A battle erupted in the harbor which, we later learned, was leveraged against Blackbeard and his ship the Queen Anne’s revenge. The foul emanations of the device and powers of the dead continued to buffer and cause us harm while my companion on the balcony tried to escape. The dead began to arise and move about. We all escaped through various
egresses and barely made it out with our lives. And in regards to my companion on the balcony, I fear the may have fallen dead and then arose again. As I started this missive, this was simply the worst party I have ever been to.
~From the Journal of Ezekiel Spivack, Cap’t of the Carrion Gull