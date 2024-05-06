See updates below

Vessel Name Queen Anne's Revenge Type Frigate Captain Blackbeard Quartermaster Ceasar Current HP XX/60 Cargo Slot 1 Cargo Slot 2 Cargo Slot 3 Cargo Slot 4 Upgrades Extra Cannons, Crew is +2 skill.

Ship's Log

Sighted off the Coast of Cozumel opening fire on several Sloops: The Carrion Gull, Bone Dog & Forgotten Darling all came under fire before fleeing to open water.

Sunk at the Battle of Guadeloupe on Halloween 1715 in a battle with The The Kings Hand, the The Horseman (Frigate) and the Smog Alado

Rose from the depth at the Fall of Nassau, 1716