Vessel Name The Horseman Type Frigate Captain Jed | Dirty J Current HP 12 Cargo Slot 1 Cargo Slot 2 Cargo Slot 3 Cargo Slot 4 Upgrades

Ship's Log

Prior to Halloween 1715, the Horseman was a merchant ship in Europe used to transport large goods further afield. Captain (Dead) Ars Van Tassel was commissioned to bring Charles de Blénac an expensive machine from Amsterdam, a large Spirit Lock, powered by life essence, that kept undead in a docile non-sapient state.

Allied with the evil Charles de Blénac , (DEAD)Commodore Howard Humphries sent English sailors to replace mysteriously missing Dutch sailors. Before the Battle of Guadeloupe, English assassins beheaded Captain (Dead) Ars Van Tassel, using his soul to fully charge The Lock.

Took part in the Battle of Guadeloupe on Halloween 1715 ( June 24th/GM Andy/Crash the Masquerade ). Was severely Damaged and had to stay in Guadeloupe for repairs.

Stored hoards of zombies from the Halloween Masquerade (and other such incidents) as a disposal method. These zombies were set free when The Lock was destroyed in July 3rd/GM Charlotte/Let's Steal a Frigate! When the Spirit Lock was destroyed, it was revealed that the Dutch crew's ghost, and the ghost of (Dead) Ars Van Tassel, were what was powering the Lock. The ghost of (Dead) Ars Van Tassel left the ship and entered Jed | Dirty J's Evil Captain's Cutlass and currently haunts Dirty J from a distance.

Name changed from the Horseman to the Antelope