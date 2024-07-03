Habourmaster CharlotteDaisyD

Crew

Locations

NPCs

Ships

Pre-session

Starting Location: Nassau Town

Goal: To steal the The Horseman (Frigate) from Guadeloupe

NPC quest giver: Calico Jack (offers 1000 per crew to steal the The Horseman (Frigate) plus the vessel to have it in the hands of the Brotherhood

PCs will approach Guadeloupe in sloops at night then speed stealth ship away

Events

Loot

Everyone: 1000s from Calico Jack as well as his respect

Jed | Dirty J: The Horseman (Frigate), the headless ghost of (Dead) Ars Van Tassel haunting you from within your Evil sword, (Dead) Ars Van Tassel's captain logs

Dan | "Gravehand" Flint: An enchanted spyglass (unknown properties), Zombism

Bill is going to spend their 1000s to rent out a space in Nassau to rehabilitate the sentient zombies and other sailors who have similar conditions as an extension of the The Church of the Forsaken Seafarer