Habourmaster CharlotteDaisyD
Crew
Jed the Dread as Jed | Dirty J
DanteFaustus as Dante | Ezekiel "The Brick" Spivack
Theresa42 as Theresa 42 | Old Tom
Dan as Dan | "Gravehand" Flint
Locations
NPCs
Ships
The Replaceable (sloop) (New this season)
Demonwake (Sloop) (New this season)
Pre-session
Starting Location: Nassau Town
Goal: To steal the The Horseman (Frigate) from Guadeloupe
NPC quest giver: Calico Jack (offers 1000 per crew to steal the The Horseman (Frigate) plus the vessel to have it in the hands of the Brotherhood
PCs will approach Guadeloupe in sloops at night then speed stealth ship away
Events
Crew met in Tavern and were found by Calico Jack who offered a reward of 1000 silver each for information and securing The Horseman (Frigate)
Crew take 4 sloops to south side of Guadeloupe and trek through jungle to sneak up to port
Crew find port eerily quiet with few guards in set patterns
Crew dispatch of wisp guards mimic guard patterns to avoid alerting port
Crew board The Horseman (Frigate), cutting lines to free it from port
Bill | Dr Barnacles “Barnacle Bill” and Dan | "Gravehand" Flint climb up to the crowsnest and kill a surprise zombie there
Crew descend underground and fight hoard of zombies, Bill | Salty Seadog | Izzy Mans is eaten alive by zombies and Dan | "Gravehand" Flint is inflicted by zombie plague
Crew discover hoards of zombies from the Guadeloupe masquerade and probably more similar incidents ( June 24th/GM Andy/Crash the Masquerade ) being stored in locked rooms
Crew discover the log book of (Dead) Ars Van Tassel and discover that the Dutch were unaware of Charles de Blénac 's plan during the masquerade and that Ars was delivering a machine from Europe to Charles that Ars thought was cursed so kept locked up in the hold. Discovered that English crew had began replacing Dutch on board The Horseman (Frigate), which made Ars suspicious. No log for day of ball or battle against Blackbeard
Crew descend through ship, finding more zombies locked away
Crew enter the hold and find giant orb machine covered in chains. Spirits tell Bill | Dr Barnacles “Barnacle Bill” that The Lock machine locks zombies into place and out of sentience, making them more docile. Destroying it would give zombies made by Charles de Blenac's machine sentient again.
As Bill | Dr Barnacles “Barnacle Bill” throws themself at The Lock to break it, Dan | "Gravehand" Flint shoots the crystal, shattering it and releasing the souls of the Dutch sailors from on board the ship. The souls enter Bill | Dr Barnacles “Barnacle Bill” rendering them mad.
Zombies from the ship, including Dan | "Gravehand" Flint when zombie plague hits, regain sentience. Jed | Dirty J gains captaincy of The Horseman (Frigate).
Loot
Everyone: 1000s from Calico Jack as well as his respect
Jed | Dirty J: The Horseman (Frigate), the headless ghost of (Dead) Ars Van Tassel haunting you from within your Evil sword, (Dead) Ars Van Tassel's captain logs
Dan | "Gravehand" Flint: An enchanted spyglass (unknown properties), Zombism
Bill is going to spend their 1000s to rent out a space in Nassau to rehabilitate the sentient zombies and other sailors who have similar conditions as an extension of the The Church of the Forsaken Seafarer