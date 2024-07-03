Dan | "Gravehand" Flint
“Gravehand” Flint - Rapscallion. Leaning into the rolls of Thief and Known Pirate, was surprised by the cursed: skeletal hand/forearm, but it inspired name and helps reinforce the Known
captain of The Replaceable (sloop)
July 3rd/GM Charlotte/Let's Steal a Frigate!
July 8th/ HM Bill/ Atlantis Rising
TDC Season
Character Events
Winter 1715
Spring 1715
Summer 1715
Fall 1715
Winter 1716
Spring 1716
Summer 1716
Fall 1716
Winter 1717
Spring 1717
Summer 1717
Fall 1717
Winter 1718
Spring 1718
Summer 1718
Fall 1718
Winter 1719