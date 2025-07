Vessel Name The Replaceable Type Sloop Captain Dan | "Gravehand" Flint Current HP 30 Cargo Slot 1 Cargo Slot 2 Upgrades Rundown brethren sloop

Ship's Log

Winter 1716 - Used by Charlotte | Evangeline de Blénac and crew in July 1st/GM Bill/Theft of Kraken's Wake to get to Port Royal. Later impounded by brethren for non-returnal

Winter 1716 - Captained by Dan | "Gravehand" Flint in July 3rd/GM Charlotte/Let's Steal a Frigate!