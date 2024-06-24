She is now a mermaid and captain of La Sirene (Galleon)
Mademoiselle Evangeline de Blénac, the runaway noble niece of the French governor who's looking for freedom and the downfall of all aristocrats (landlubber)
Evangeline found a chest with 10,000s worth of coins. The landlubber is immediately accepted as a good-luck charm among the crew.
Evangeline's arm is torn off by a creature made of dirt and sand.
Replaced with prosthetic
June 19th/HM Bill/To Hook a Governor
Evangeline, now going by Eve and a swashbuckler, gathered a rough and ready gang of pirates to steal a boat!
On the way to Port Royal, the sloop was attacked by mermaids. Even found a coin for Charon on a corpse.
At Port Royal, the gang joined a British Crew ready for mutiny. When mutiny was instigated, Eve was killed in the grand melee but was resurrected thanks to the mermaid coin.
TLDR by Bill-
Evangeline was strangled to death by some of the other prisoners, who blamed her for what happened.
She met Charon on the The Slipstream of the Dead. paying him an Obol, he sends her back as a merfolk.
July 1st/GM Bill/Theft of Kraken's Wake
