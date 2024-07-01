Crew

PCs

Charlotte as Charlotte | Evangeline de Blénac the noble

--Transformed into a merfolk

Groble as Hilarius 'Bart' Gray- a rough and ready rapscallion, plucked from the briny deep and ready to make the British weep.

Jed as Jed | Dirty J

Maxzilla as Maxzilla | Jimmy Buckets “Pail James”

Won’t you | Fish bones Jones

JonesZero- Zero | Legendary Pirate | Barlow "Reaper" Garrick

--New enemy - Zero | Salty Seadog | Merbones RIP



Ship: The Replaceable (sloop) captain: Evangeline

New Ship: La Sirene (Galleon) (formerly known as the Kraken's wake)

Eva re-names the Demon's Wake La Sirene (Galleon) back in Tortuga.



A few weeks after Halloween, 1715

Starting location: Nassau, then Tortuga

Destination: Nearby Port Royal

Goal: Steal or Scuttle a British ship (not too big, not too small).

Benefactor: Stede Bonnet is an old pen-pal of Evangeline's as they share a similar philosophy about romantic piracy.

He plans to bring his tale of what happened to sympathizers in Port Royal.

Loot:

Loot: chaos tablet, crystalline skull, charon's obol

Eve's big reward is becoming captain of her own ship (will put up a LK entry for it)

Stede pays the crew (besides Eve) 1000s each for the capture of the Kraken & its cargo. Eve owes you each a favor for helping her make captain.

Each person did a loot the body roll & 3d10x10s roll - those are separate from treasure split as agreed.

Gain experience (applies 8 July)

Stede Bonnet captain of the Revenge

Captain Howard Humphries captain of the Kings Hand

Captain Robinson, captain of the Kraken's Wake Horrific wretch, makeshift pegleg. Recently deceased.

Act 1 : begin at Anne's Arms (formerly Rapscallion Inn)

-Eve recruited a rowdy crew of pirates, then set sail towards Port Royal

-"I heard it's illegal to buy a ship so let's do the legal thing and steal one"

-The Replicable repelled an invasion by a band of Merfolk raiders, let by Merbones.

-Merbones herself has her eye blown out by Barlow "Reaper" Garrick before retreating

-Loot: chaos tablet, crystalline skull, charon's obol

Act 2

-The crew flies French colors to avoid unwanted attention as they head into Port Royal.

-They work along with Stede Bonnet to sow discord in town, and recruit a few more roustabouts.

-Dirty Jay takes them carousing. The next morning, they awake rich on board a British merchant ship, the Kraken's Wake, after an unforgettable night of drinking and gambling.

Act 3

-The Kraken's Wake leaves port for Petit-Goave. the party has 3 days to steal it.

-Coincidentally, someone else named Planktooth tried to start a mutiny on their first day aboard, but it failed and he was forced to walk the plank.

-Evangeline was given ten lashes and thrown in the brig for insubordination against the captain.

-Over two days, the rest of the crew plant the seeds of rebellion with magic and guile.

-The next day, Planktooth Jr followed in his father's footsteps, with his mutiny timed a day too early. RIP!

-Reaper starts the mutiny with rumors about the captain which ends in a grand melee of all 160+ sailors.

-Evangeline was strangled to death by some of the other prisoners, who blamed her for what happened.

-She meets Charon on the The Slipstream of the Dead - paying him an Obol, he sends her back as a merfolk.

-Captain Robinson walks the plank. Rising from the waters dramatically next to him, Evangeline returns in mer-form!

-The crew supports her bid for captaincy; some begin to revere her as a risen martyr, while others just consider her to be a good luck charm.

-Eva re-names the ship La Sirene back in Tortuga.

-The Replaceable was abandoned in Port Royal for weeks, and is impounded by British authorities.