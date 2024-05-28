Maxzilla | Jimmy Buckets “Pail James”

Landlubber

His friend Evangeline found a chest with 10,000s worth of coins.
The landlubbers are immediately accepted as a good-luck charm among the crew of The Ghost of Tigereye (Sloop).

TDC Season

Character Events

Winter 1715

Spring 1715

Summer 1715

June 17th/GM Clifford/"A Pirate RomCom"
June 19th/HM Bill/To Hook a Governor

Fall 1715

Governor's Ball mission

Attended the Halloween Masked Ball at the mansion of Governor Charles de Blénac and participated in the costume contest. Escaped when the the Governor activated the Machine that stole people's life force.

June 24th/GM Andy/Crash the Masquerade

Winter 1716

July 1st/GM Bill/Theft of Kraken's Wake

July 4rd/HM Hexeter/The Rising Ghost

Spring 1716

Summer 1716

Fall 1716

Winter 1717

Spring 1717

Summer 1717

Fall 1717

August 21st / HM Charlotte / My Bonny Anne

Winter 1718

September 1st/ HM Charlotte / Sylphia’s Solace

Spring 1718

September 2nd/HM Andy/ To Kill or Not to Kill, is it really a question?

Summer 1718

Fall 1718

Winter 1719