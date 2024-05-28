Landlubber
His friend Evangeline found a chest with 10,000s worth of coins.
The landlubbers are immediately accepted as a good-luck charm among the crew of The Ghost of Tigereye (Sloop).
TDC Season
Character Events
Winter 1715
Spring 1715
Summer 1715
June 17th/GM Clifford/"A Pirate RomCom"
Fall 1715
Governor's Ball mission
Attended the Halloween Masked Ball at the mansion of Governor Charles de Blénac and participated in the costume contest. Escaped when the the Governor activated the Machine that stole people's life force.
Winter 1716
July 1st/GM Bill/Theft of Kraken's Wake
Spring 1716
Summer 1716
Fall 1716
Winter 1717
Spring 1717
Summer 1717
Fall 1717
Winter 1718
Spring 1718
September 2nd/HM Andy/ To Kill or Not to Kill, is it really a question?
Summer 1718
Fall 1718
Winter 1719