Vessel Name
The West Wind's Wager
Type
Sloop
Captain
Current HP
30
Cargo Slot 1
Cargo Slot 2
Upgrades
Ship's Log
Ship's original name was The Adventure's Ghost
TDC Season
Ships Log
Winter 1715
Ship set out a Nassau hunting prizes but was capture by the Spanish. Crew was taken to Havana and brought in front of Governor Torres who shot their Captain. They were then force to retrieve the Horn of Poseidon from a strange island that had risen near the Devil's Triangle. They retrieved the Horn and used it to summons the Kraken to defeat a Spanish Man-o-War. The ship's name was changed to The Ghost of Tigereye to hide from the Spanish.
Crew:
Spring 1715
Summer 1715
Fall 1715
Winter 1716
Spring 1716
Summer 1716
Fall 1716
Winter 1717
Spring 1717
Summer 1717
Fall 1717
Winter 1718
Spring 1718
Summer 1718
Fall 1718
Winter 1719