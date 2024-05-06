The Ghost of Tigereye (Sloop)

embedded image

embedded image

Vessel Name

The West Wind's Wager

Type

Sloop

Captain

Lucas Hernandez (kratusofdevon)

Current HP

30

Cargo Slot 1

Cargo Slot 2

Upgrades

Ship's Log

Ship's original name was The Adventure's Ghost

TDC Season

Ships Log

Winter 1715

Ship set out a Nassau hunting prizes but was capture by the Spanish. Crew was taken to Havana and brought in front of Governor Torres who shot their Captain. They were then force to retrieve the Horn of Poseidon from a strange island that had risen near the Devil's Triangle. They retrieved the Horn and used it to summons the Kraken to defeat a Spanish Man-o-War. The ship's name was changed to The Ghost of Tigereye to hide from the Spanish.

Crew:

